Mural to be created by M32 in memory of DJ Derek

A project to create a permanent memorial for DJ Derek close to the M32 has been set up in Bristol.

The 73-year-old was a reggae pioneer who grew up in Bristol.

His 40-year career saw him champion reggae, rocksteady and ska music. He was one of the earliest white DJs to do so and achieved legend status in the city's music scene.

He disappeared in July 2015 prompting a nationwide search. His remains were found near Cribbs Causeway in March the following year.

Now DJ Derek's family have begun a £7,000 fundraising campaign for a graffiti mural on the fifth anniversary of his funeral.

The owner of a house on Stapleton Road in Eastville has allowed Derek's family to organise for artists to paint on the side on the building - which is overlooked by the M32.

The wall which will be used for the DJ Derek mural Credit: ITV News

The mural would replace a previous tribute in Montpellier which was painted over last year.

"He's a legend, and he's played such a big role in Bristol," said Jen Griffiths, his great-niece.

"It's all about the love with Derek. He's brought people together, and in return the best thing for us to do is to keep him alive for as long as we can."

The family has started a GoFundMe page to raise the money which will pay for the artists and their materials.

