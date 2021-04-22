Police have confirmed a pedestrian has died after a crash on the A303 near Ilminster in Somerset.

The collision happened at 11.30pm on Wednesday 21 April on the Ilminster Bypass. A man in his 30s was pronounced dead the the scene.

Family liaison officers are supporting the man's next of kin.

The road between A358 (Horton Cross) and the A356 (South Petherton) is currently closed in both directions.

Highways England expect this stretch of the dual carriageway to be closed for the rest of the morning while investigations continue to be carried out at the scene.Drivers are being told to avoid the area.

Travel website Inrix says there is a diversion that's taking traffic via Ilminister and is very slow moving in both directions.

Police are now asking anyone who saw what happened or had dashcam footage to get in touch by calling 101 with the reference 5221085796.