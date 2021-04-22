Police name man charged with attempted murder after Cheltenham assault

The man has been charged following an assault near Cheltenham, last Monday (19 April.) Credit: Google

A man has been charged with attempted murder among other offences, after an incident near Cheltenham on Monday.

30-year-old Rowan Lee of Sidney Street, Gloucester, has been charged with a number of offences, including being in possession of an axe and a knife.

He has been remanded in custody, following an appearance at court yesterday (21 April.)

The charges relates to an incident in the area of Bamfurlong Lane and Badgeworth Road, near Cheltenham.

Gloucestershire Constabulary statement reads: "He was charged earlier this morning with attempted murder, two counts of possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife and an axe, dangerous driving, driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without third party insurance."

