A man has been charged with attempted murder among other offences, after an incident near Cheltenham on Monday.

30-year-old Rowan Lee of Sidney Street, Gloucester, has been charged with a number of offences, including being in possession of an axe and a knife.

He has been remanded in custody, following an appearance at court yesterday (21 April.)

The charges relates to an incident in the area of Bamfurlong Lane and Badgeworth Road, near Cheltenham.

A Gloucestershire Constabulary statement reads: "He was charged earlier this morning with attempted murder, two counts of possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife and an axe, dangerous driving, driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without third party insurance."

