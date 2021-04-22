A puppy had to be rescued after getting spooked while out for a walk on Weston-super-Mare beach and getting stuck under The Grand Pier.

Sixth month-old Sasha - an Old English Bulldog puppy - was being walked on the evening of Wednesday 21 April when she was startled by a passer by and ran off with her lead still attached.

Her owners rang for help after being unable to locate the pup and Weston Coastguard Rescue Team and Avon Fire and Rescue Service arrived just before 11pm.

The fire service’s Firefly hovercraft was also alerted to help search for missing Sasha.

Thankfully Sasha was ok - and just in need of a bath. Credit: BPM Media

Coastguard crews carried out a search on foot while the hovercraft scoured the mud flats looking for Sasha.

A spokesman for Weston Coastguard Rescue Team said: “With the owners watching on we sent the hovercraft across the mud flats while shore crews scoured the area by foot.

“Convinced we were hearing the occasional bark from under the pier, two coastguard rescue officers went to investigate.

“We were indeed spot on.”

Sasha was found with her lead entangled on the pier structure.

The spokesman said: “She was pleased to see us and she was picked up and returned to her anxious but happy owners.

“We were initially looking for a white dog...this one was more brown, but seemed to know her name.

“A very happy ending and for ‘Sasha’, a nice warm bath and return to white.

“The owners did the right thing.”

Anyone who spots someone in trouble on the coast should call 999 and ask for the coastguard.

