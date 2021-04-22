Rick Stein's Fish restaurant in Falmouth to close permanently

Rick Stein has announced his Falmouth fish restaurant is set to close permanently.

The celebrity chef owns several restaurants in the county, including in Newquay, Padstow and St Merryn. He has now confirmed Rick Stein's Fish, on Discovery Quay in Falmouth, will shut down.

The restaurant was established in 2010 and was the chef's first venue to open outside of Padstow.

It was rumoured last year that three of Stein's eateries were facing closure: in Porthleven, Falmouth and Malrborough. At the time, a spokesperson said the businesses were focussing on cutting costs to deal to ensure their survival despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant in Porthleven closed in June last year and now the news about the Falmouth restaurant has just been confirmed on its website.

In a statement, Rick Stein said: "I am very happy that The Taphouse has taken over our wonderful site and team in Falmouth.

Rick Stein's Fish restaurant. Credit: Google

"As we opened our first ‘nationwide restaurant’ in the summer; Stein’s At Home, bringing our simple, easy to cook, dining experience into homes across the country, our teams need to work on growing this area further to ensure we ‘pandemic proof’ the company and our other restaurants for the future."

The Taphouse will be a new eatery run by a new company taking over the site.

Read more: