Saint Piran Cycling Club will officially be making their debut on the starting line for Tour of Britain in September.

Organisers have confirmed Cornwall's first and only professional cycling team join the Great Britain national squad and four other British Continental teams for the the UK’s most prestigious race.

St Piran Pro Cyling club based in Bissoe, Truro, tweeted:"It’s official! Saint Piran will be on the start line of the Tour of Britain in Penzance this September."

The race, which has been postponed for a year, is coming to coming to the county for the first time ever between 5 and 12 September.

Tour of Britain organisers SweetSpot and British Cycling have issued invites to all five teams in recognition of the challenges Covid-19 has posed - as well as the lack of facing opportunities.

It is also hoped it will assist them with current and future commercial partnerships in a challenging economic climate.

Race director Mike Bennett says he understands the challenges they have faced over the past 14 months.

He said: "We hope that these early invitations give them the chance to plan ahead to September, safe in the knowledge that their place is assured, so that they can arrive at the Tour of Britain in the best possible condition.”

Cari Davies caught up with the team when they secured the professional cycling status in January 2021.

