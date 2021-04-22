The body of a woman has been found off the coast of Lyme Regis in Dorset.

Detectives say there is nothing to indicate the death is suspicious, but are appealing for information to identify the woman.

Dorset Police was called by the coastguard just before 11am on Monday 19 April after the woman's body was found around one mile east of Lyme Regis harbour.

In a statement, the force said: "The woman is described as white, aged in her 40s or 50s and was wearing black Skechers shoes, black jeans, a pink top with red stripes across the front and a dark blue rain jacket.

"She was also wearing stud earrings and glasses."

Detective inspector Kate Lill, of Weymouth CID, added: "This is a very sad incident and we are keen to identify the woman involved as soon as possible so her loved-ones can be made aware.

"We have made a number of enquiries, but we have had no reports of anyone going missing in the area or any concerns for welfare that could relate to this woman.

"It is believed the body had been in the water for less than 24 hours and we are appealing for people to come forward if they have any information that might assist our efforts to find out who this woman is.

"We would like to hear from anyone who has come across any abandoned vehicles in the area or witnessed anyone close to the water in clothing matching the description given above."Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55210060853.