An alleged co-founder of a banned far right group from Swindon has been charged under the Terrorism Act.

Ben Raymond is accused of being a member of a proscribed organisation and of possessing material likely to be useful for terrorism.

The 31-year-old was interviewed under caution over three days this week at a Wiltshire police station and charged on Thursday by detectives from West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit.

He has previously been named as a co-founder of far-right group National Action.

Raymond is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, charged with membership of a proscribed organisation contrary to Section 11 of the Terrorism Act between 17 December 2016 and 27 September 2017.

He is also charged with three counts of possessing material likely to be useful for terrorism under Section 58 of the act.

Read more: