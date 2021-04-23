Gorse fire spread over two hectares in Cornwall – suspected arson

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch firefighters putting out gorse fire in Rough Tor

A fire which destroyed a large part of Bodmin moor is being suspected as arson, according to Cornwall Fire and Rescue.

Fire crews were called to Rough Tor on the morning of Thursday 22 April and were still at the scene overnight dealing with hotspots.

Firefighters spent more than 10 hours fighting the fire which affected two hectares of gorse - the size of two rugby pitches.

Teams from Wadebridge Community Fire Station and Cornwall Fire and Rescue were in attendance while crews from Delabole Community Fire Station stayed on-site to monitor the situation overnight.

The fire spread to over two hectares of gorse - the size of two rugby pitches Credit: Wadebridge Community Fire Station

Cornwall Fire and Rescue have issued a statement about the fire, which says: "Cornwall Fire and Rescue resources have been in attendance throughout the day at a multiple seated fire covering an extremely large area, crews have been using beaters and hosereel jets to check the spread of the fire.

"There have been appliances in attendance from Delabole and Wadebridge, also the Wadebridge Water Carrier.

"A Wildfire Officer is on scene this evening and monitoring the incident which is likely to progress well through the night.

"Arson is suspected, Devon and Cornwall Police have been informed.

In an update at 12.30am on Friday 23 April, it said: "Approximately two hectares of gorse is affected, with hot spots continuing to smoulder, crews are monitoring and continuing to damp down."

Wadebridge Community Fire Station said: "Our pump, light 4x4 appliance and water carrier spent over 10 hours dealing with a fire near #RoughTor yesterday.

"The deep-seated fire was spread over two hectares.

"The crew used hose reels, a wildfire backpack, drag forks and shovels to prevent spread."

Read more: