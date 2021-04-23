The RNLI has warned those thinking of going to the beach this weekend to take extra care and potentially delay their visit.

The charity said a strong easterly wind will cause "treacherous sea conditions" and big swell, making entering or being on the water more dangerous.

Despite the pleasant weather, they are warning those in the South West that easterly winds have begun to pick up and these are forecast to increase in strength from Friday through to Saturday.

This means those planning to visit the coast are being told to think twice about going, whether they are going swimming, kayaking, paddle-boarding, or even coastal walking.

Steve Instance, RNLI Water Safety Lead for the South West said: "Our main concern is those east facing beaches or coastal areas that are usually sheltered from the prevailing winds and offer usually calm and safe bathing conditions.

"However, faced by strong easterly winds we're expecting large waves and strong currents which will create dangerous conditions for anyone on or near the sea.

"We'd urge those considering going into the water to take extra care or better still, wait a few days util the wind has died down or head to a lifeguarded beach where the lifeguards can offer advice," he added.

The RNLI are also reminding beachgoers this weekend that although there have been warm air temperatures this week, the sea is still "very cold" and the cold water, combined with waves and currents created by strong winds, could catch people out.

RNLI advice for it you are caught in a rip current:

Swim parallel to the shore until free of the rip and then head for shore

Do not try to swim against the rip current as you will become exhausted

Always raise your hand and shout for help

If in trouble in the water, the RNLI say people should "float to live" and anyone who can see someone struggling should call 999 and ask for the coastguard.

