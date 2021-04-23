Two pensioners received serious injuries after a collision between a car and a lorry in Devon.

A woman in her 70s suffered broken ribs and had to be air-lifted to Derriford Hospital while a man in his 80s sustained broken wrists and ribs.

The collision happened at a roundabout in Clyst St George, near Exeter, by the St George and Dragon pub at 12.10pm on Thursday 22 April.

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses of the crash which involved a grey Kia Sorento car and a white MAN TMG lorry.

Officers from the Alliance’s No Excuse and Roads Policing Teams attended and the road was shut for approximately five hours while an investigation was carried out.

Police have thanked the public for their patience while they investigated.

Anyone who witnesses the incident or was in the area at the time and has any information which could assist the enquiry, such as dashcam footage, is asked to contact police on 101 or via email at 101@dc.police.uk quoting log 366, 22/4/21.

