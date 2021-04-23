play-icon Created with Sketch.

Dr Koyes Ahmed has been speaking to Jonty about working on the frontline during Ramadan

A Bristol urgent care doctor has shared his experience of working on the coronavirus frontline during Ramadan.

Dr Koyes Ahmed's videos, which have been shared around the world, offer vaccine advice as well as tips on how to celebrate Ramadan safely.

Covid-19 restrictions mean Muslims are having to alter their celebrations for the second year running.

Dr Ahmed says it has been a difficult year for everyone, but told ITV News West Country "it is important that we all stick to the rules and the guidance that the Government has offered".

He added: "We're almost there - not quite but almost - and if we can just hold on for a bit longer we'll get there and things will be a lot better soon."

Covid-19 has prevented people in Bristol being able to host the usual grand Iftar celebrations. Credit: ITV

Dr Ahmed says working while fasting "is always a bit difficult at the beginning, but you get used to it quite quickly".

He said: "Things have been busy with work as you'd expect, but it's not been too bad so far."

An added concern this year is the uptake of the vaccine during the holy month, and safety measures slipping after they are given.

The NHS has made a video addressing some common concerns about receiving jabs, following guidance and breaking fast while also remaining committed to acts of worship.

Dr Ahmed is featured in the video. He understands people's concerns but says "the advice from various scholars and health authorities is that it's permissible to have the vaccine when you are fasting and also to be tested when you are fasting."

Dr Ahmed features in an NHS video. Credit: NHS

Dr Ahmed says despite Covid-19 restrictions Ramadan is still a special and important time:

"It's a time when you can reflect on things, get a closer relationship with God spiritually, and you can also think a lot about the poor and people who are disadvantaged."

Read more: