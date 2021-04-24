Firefighters have spent the night tackling a thatch fire at a pub in South Devon.

Around 80 firefighters were involved in controlling the blaze at the Jolly Sailor pub in Ogwell.

Devon & Somerset Fire and Rescue said it still has two engines at the scene.

Fire crews used foam to stop the flames spreading. Credit: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

The service said it received calls about the fire on Friday (23 April) afternoon.

Crews "were able to enter the building to salvage items of value", but then had to withdraw and fight the fire "from outside only due to risk of building collapse".

They removed the thatch where possible to reduce the amount of flammable material and "sprayed surrounding properties with compressed air foam which helps to protect from flying embers from the fire (there are a number of other thatched properties in the area)".

As of this morning the service said it has "scaled the response right back", with two fire engines and an aerial appliance still at the scene:

"We're damping down hotspots and monitoring. It's likely we'll be there for much of the day."

The fire at The Jolly Sailor in Ogwell. Credit: Devon & Somerset Fire and Rescue.

READ MORE: