Person dies as three lorries crash on M5 in Gloucestershire

A person has died and two others have been left seriously injured after a crash involving three lorries on the M5.

Police were called early this morning (Saturday, April 24) to an accident between J13 (Stroud) and J14 (Thornbury) near Michaelwood Services.

The section of motorway has been closed in both directions.

The closure is expected to be in place "throughout the day" and police said "motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and to follow the diversions in place via the A38."

The drivers of the two other vehicles have been taken to Southmead Hospital.

Police are appealing to anyone who was travelling northbound or southbound and witnessed the accident.

READ MORE: