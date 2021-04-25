A person has been arrested after three South Western Ambulance workers were injured in a car crash.

In the early hours of this morning (Sunday 25 April) a grey Audi S3 collided with a parked ambulance on Toronto Road, Southmead.

The crash happened at around 4.30am and the driver got out of the vehicle and fled the scene.

All three workers were taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

Two are still in being treated for their injuries while a third person has since been discharged after being treated for minor injuries.

Avon and Somerset police have arrested one person but are asking people with phone or dash cam footage of the crash to get in touch.

Acting Sgt Andrew Parker, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “An investigation is being carried out into this serious collision which has left three ambulance service employees injured.

“We’ve made one arrest in connection with this incident so far, but enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of this collision.

“We’d like to speak to anyone who saw this incident, or who may have relevant mobile phone or Dash Cam footage. If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221088520.”

