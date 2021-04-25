A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after another boy was stabbed in the leg on Bristol Harbourside at the weekend.

The attack happened on Explore Lane at just after 8.30pm on Saturday 24 April.

The 16-year-old male victim was taken to hospital for his leg injury. He has since been discharged.

Avon and Somerset Police said it has arrested a 15-year-old on suspicion of GBH with intent and he is in custody.

Det Insp Mark Newbury, of Bristol CID, said: “We’re currently treating this as an isolated offence. We know this nasty assault was witnessed by a large number of people who were on the Harbourside at the time, so we’d like anyone with mobile phone footage of the incident to get in touch, as it’ll assist with our ongoing investigation.

“We’d also like to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened, who hasn’t already spoken to the police.”

Anyone who saw what happened are asked to call police on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221088270.

