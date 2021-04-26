A motorcyclist in his 20s has died at the scene of a crash in Cornwall.

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the incident on the A3075 at Cubert, Newquay, at 4.30am on Monday 26 April.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision, which involved a back Mercedes estate car and a silver Aprilia motorbike.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said the road is likely to be closed "for some time".

They added: "The driver of the car - a 47-year-old man - has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving."

Any witnesses, or anyone in the area at the time who may have seen either vehicle before the collision, is asked to call police on 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting log 74 from Monday 26 April.