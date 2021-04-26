Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing man from Gloucester.

Colin Davis was last seen leaving an address in Stanway Road in the Coney Hill area at around 10am on April 25

The 61-year-old left on foot and was due to walk into town, where he was going to meet a family member.

But Colin did not show up and did not bring his phone with him.

Colin is missing from Gloucester.

Police are now trying to find him and are asking the public for information.

He is described as a white man, 6ft tall, of medium build, with short grey hair and is unshaven.

It is thought he is wearing a long-sleeved top and possibly wearing walking boots.

In their appeal, Gloucestershire Police said: "Colin is active with the possibility to walk long distances. He has links to Robinswood Hill and also Cinderford in the Forest of Dean."

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 274 of 25 April. If seen at the time of calling, dial 999.

Read more: