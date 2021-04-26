Cornwall gorse fire spanning four hectares extinguished after burning overnight

A gorse fire on Cornwall’s Lizard Peninsula has been extinguished after burning overnight.

The blaze started in the Zore area on the evening of April 25.

Fanned by strong winds, Cornwall Fire Service said the fire spanned more than four hectares at its peak.

At least seven crews from across the county responded to the incident, after a request for additional support was issued.

At 6.30am on April 26, the fire service confirmed the fire was now fully extinguished.

“All appliances have left the scene and any hotspots have now been extinguished,” the service posted on their website.

"It is believed around a mile of gorse has been affected by fire."

Firefighters initially used their hosereels and beaters to tackle the fire, which was first reported around 11.30pm.

Crews from Falmouth, Penzance, Hayle, Tolvaddon and St Ives attended as part of the operation.

