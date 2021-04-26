The owner of a kebab shop in Exeter underneath the flat where Lorraine Cox was murdered has spoken of the financial, emotional and mental impact the investigation had on him and his family.

Ali Sadighimaman, who co-owned Bodrum Kebab House in Fore Street, was arrested after Ms Cox was reported missing in September last year.

She had been enjoying a night out in the city when she came into contact with Azam Mangori, who lived in a flat above Mr Sadighimaman’s kebab shop.

Mangori murdered Ms Cox and disposed of her body parts in woodland just outside of Exeter and in bins near the eaterie, which police discovered.

Ms Cox was murdered following a night out in Exeter.

Mr Sadighimaman was arrested but later released without charge.

“All along I have said it had nothing to do with us or the business,” he said.

“I was woken by police at 10am in the morning as I had been working late, and I thought I was still dreaming.

“I have never seen so many police in my life in so many different colours.”

Azam Mangori was jailed for life after being found guilty of Ms Cox's murder.

He was not connected to Mr Sadighimaman’s shop, and had only recently moved into the flat before the incident.

‘It has...ruined my life’

“People thought the person charged over her death worked here but he didn’t,” Mr Sadighimaman continued.

“He just had a room and was a tenant, and we have been suffering because of him.

“If you put yourself in my situation, if you knew he would do something stupid like that would you rent a room to him? How would I know?

“I rented a room to his boss so I had nothing to do with him. I didn’t even know his name.

“It has mentally abused me and ruined my life. It has been a very tough time in my life and I never thought I would be in this situation.

“I feel sorry for Lorraine and her family.”

Mr Sadighimaman was given the keys back to his kebab shop in October, when he was told he can reopen.

He has since changed its name from Bodrum Kebab Shop to Alibaba.

