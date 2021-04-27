The family of a teenage boy who died after being stabbed have thanked the community for their support.

Joshua Hall, 17, died in Southmead Hospital after a stabbing at Cam Sports Club in Dursley on Friday 16 April.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with his murder.

His family, who asked people to remember him as the "cheeky" teen he was, have now given heartfelt thanks to all those who have reached out and shared messages of support and love for Joshua since his death.

His parents Kirsty and Mike said: "It has helped ease our pain to see such a loving community come together and wrap arms of support around us.

Joshua Hall died on Friday 16 April.

"His friends and peers have made us proud that our son chose such a caring group of people to spend time with.

"In particular, we’d also like to make everyone aware of the hidden heroes who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to help Josh and help support us through this heartbreak.

"From the police officer who stayed by his mother’s side far beyond her shift-end, to the police liaison team and the critical care team who fought for many hours to try to save Joshua’s life, there has been constant care and love for our son which brings us some comfort.

"We’d like to continue our message of kindness and love to anyone who will listen so please, think of those who offer help without asking anything in return."

