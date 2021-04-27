Police find body in water at Bridgwater Docks

Police are carrying out enquiries to identify a body found at Bridgwater Docks.

Avon and Somerset Police received reports of a body in the water around 5:30pm on 26 April.

The force's specialist dive team attended and recovered the body of a man from the water. The death is not thought to be suspicious.

A force spokesperson said: "Door-to-door and other enquiries are underway to identify the deceased and establish the circumstances of the death."

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting crime reference number 5221089758.

Read more: