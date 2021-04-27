Sainsbury's apologise for 'blasphemy' over cream tea picture in Cornwall

A Sainsbury's supermarket in Cornwall has come under fire from its customers for some controversial signage over a cherished local delicacy.

Hanging on the wall above the baked goods section of the Sainsbury's store in Truro an eagle-eyed shopper spotted the "blasphemy" - a decorative photo of a cream tea the Devon way.

And to make matters worse, it's done with a fruit scones.

But the Cornish tradition is to put the jam on a plain scone first followed by the cream.

The chain's head office has vowed to look into the situation as locals reacted to the images on Facebook, with some even calling for a boycott of the store.

Sainsbury's head office says it has contacted the store about the blunder. Credit: CornwallLive

Andreas Drosiadis, who took the photo and runs the Mediterraneo deli in Truro, posted it on Facebook asking: "How did this happen?"

He said: “England is a country with strong local traditions that shape our everyday life. 'Jam first' is a characteristic example of this and Sainsbury's should have known better.”

Comments on his post were filled with disbelief, scorn - and a bit of banter.

One said: "That's a fruit scone - needs butter only. Jam and cream goes on a plain scone or a split!"

Another wrote: "Cream first - and fruit scones! Quelle Horreur!"

Some shoppers have called for a 'boycott' of the bakery aisle. Credit: PA

Others comments included:

"Disgusting. They need telling. Boycott that shelf in Sainsbury's."

"That's not Cornish!"

"They seriously need to have a word with themselves and sort it out! Hell up indeed!"

"Help, Cornish staff needed urgently."

Others commented "bad management", "disgraceful" and a withering "I can't unsee it!"

"They seriously need to have a word with themselves and sort it out!!! Hell up."

And it would seem the supermarket giant is doing just that.

Local press Cornwall Live tweeted: "Sainsbury's what's this? A fruit scone! with the cream on first! advertised in a Cornish store. The cheek of it! Do you think this is acceptable?"

To which the supermarket replied: "An imposter! Which store did you see this please? We'll have a word with them about this blasphemy!"

The chain subsequently tweeted, after being given the location: "That'll never do at all Truro! I've logged some feedback to the manager of the store to ensure they are made aware of this imposter and repair it accordingly."

