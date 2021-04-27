The family of a 22-year-old man who died in a crash in Cornwall have paid tribute to him.

Tim Jones died when the moped he was riding was involved in a collision with a black Mercedes estate car.

The crash happened on the A3075 near Gwinnear Fishery in Newquay at around 4.30am on Monday 26 April.

Mr Jones died at the scene of the incident and his family have now issued a statement via Devon and Cornwall Police.

In a statement, his family said: “Tim we are sadly missing you. Our hearts died with you. You are forever in our thoughts.

"God bless you son, you are with the angels now.

"Love Mum, Dad and Gemma.”

The driver of the car, a 48-year-old man, sustained minor injuries.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw either vehicle prior to it, or who has dashcam footage from the area at the time, is asked to contact police.

Call 101 or email at 101@dc.police.uk quoting log 74 of 26/4/21.