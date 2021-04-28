Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man suffered serious injuries in Exeter.

Devon and Cornwall Police say a man was attacked in Lancelot Road, Beacon Heath at around 11.30pm on Tuesday 27 April.

A spokesperson for the force said the 18-year-old man "sustained serious leg and head injuries" and was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.

A 17-year-old male from Cranbrook and an 18-year-old male from Exeter, who are believed to be known to the victim, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remanded in police custody while enquiries continue.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information which could assist police enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 or via email on 101@dc.police.uk and quote crime reference number CR/033748/21.

Read more: