Watch Kathy Wardle's report

A pub near Stithians in Cornwall has been praised for donating thousands of meals to emergency crews, key workers and volunteers at a vaccination centre.

The Golden Lion pub at Menherion has donated hot meals every day to the 60-strong team of NHS workers and marshalls at the Stithians Showground ever since the site opened in January.

To date staff have served up more than 3,000 meals to the vaccination team - more than the population of their local village.

Golden Lion landlady Sarah Sear said: "As a village pub we are committed to supporting the community in any way we can and we didn't want the pandemic to stop that.

Sarah and Mark Sear with staff at the Stithians Vaccination Centre Credit: Mark Sear

"We have a commercial kitchen, and we couldn't have it sat there unused, so with the help of local donations we have been able to provide food for frontline workers and vulnerable people throughout the pandemic."

Tamsyn Scoble, clinical matron for Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust says the meals have been a lifeline for its staff.

Their generosity has really boosted morale, especially through the cold winter days. Come rain, hail or snow, Sarah, Mark and their team have been here with smiles on their faces, making sure we all had the fuel we needed to keep us going. Tamsyn Scoble, Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust

As the pub can now welcome customers back it's calling time on its delivery service to Stithians, but the vaccination team couldn't let Mark and Sarah make their final drop-off without saying thank you - they've clubbed together to buy a bench for the pub garden.

Tamsyn Scoble, clinical matron for Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "We just want to say thank you to Mark, Sarah and their team.

"They have come in like little fairies each day to look after us.

Sarah Sear receiving a new bench from Stithians Vaccination Centre workers Credit: NHS

"We are so happy to give them the bench as something that will last forever and bring a smile whenever someone sits on it."

The Golden Lion Pub has also won a national award for its community work.

It's been helping people throughout the pandemic, starting by stocking an outside fridge with ready meals during the first lockdown in 2020.

Emergency crews and medical staff could help themselves to the meals after a long shift.

Ambulance crew receives free meals at the Golden Lion Pub Credit: Mark Sear

In October staff were handed a Great British Pub Award for services to the front-line throughout lockdown.

