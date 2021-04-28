Emergency services respond to plane crash in Yeovil

Emergency services are responding after reports of a plane that crashed in a Yeovil field.

At least two police vehicles, two ambulances and two fire engines have been called to Limington this afternoon (April 28).

Pictures from the scene show the propeller separated from the wreckage of the rest of the plane in a field near Church Street.

An officer at the scene said around 400 yards of Church Street is closed with the cordoned-off area including the Lamb and Lark Inn.

Surrounding roads have been closed. Credit: BPM Media

The crash site is within a mile of Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton, on Heathcote Road.

South Western Ambulance Service confirmed there were not thought to be any serious injuries: "We were called at 2.18pm about an incident in Limington, Yeovil. The caller reported to us that a plane had crashed in a field.

"We sent a senior paramedic and two land ambulance crews to the scene. We treated two male patients at the scene and transported them to hospital by land ambulance. Their condition wasn’t thought to be too serious.”

Avon and Somerset Police say they were called after the plane carried out an "emergency landing".

In a statement the force said: "We were called at 2.16pm today following a report of a Hawker Sea Fury aircraft carrying out an emergency landing in a field in Limington. Officers attended the scene, along with other emergency services. Two people on-board the plane suffered minor injuries. The Air Accidents Investigations Branch (AAIB) have been notified.”

Meanwhile Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service confirmed their initial response has been scaled down: "Initially four fire appliances attended the scene but we now have one appliance there helping to keep the scene safe."

The two males involved are not thought to have sustained serious injuries. Credit: BPM Media.

North Weald Heritage Aviation, the company which maintains the plane involved in the crash, said a full investigation will be carried out and it will cooperate with the authorities:

"News has started to circulate that the Sea Fury T.20 G-RNHF which is maintained by us and our sister company Weald Aviation Services ltd has suffered an incident at her home base of RNAS Yeovilton."

The propellor could be seen separated from the rest of the plane in the field. Credit: BPM Media

"We can confirm that the aircraft had to make a forced landing following an engine issue just outside the boundaries of the base at roughly 2.15pm, and that both crew members on board are safe and have been taken to hospital as a precaution to ensure they have no serious injuries.

"We will of course co-operate fully with the relevant authorities if required, to ensure the causes of the accident are correctly investigated. We are unable to provide any further details at this time, though if the situation enables, we will try to."

