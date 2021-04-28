Jubilant scenes as Cheltenham Town secure League One promotion

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch Cheltenham Town players and manager celebrate League One promotion

Cheltenham Town have been promoted to League One.

The Robins sealed an automatic promotion to England’s third tier following a 1-1 draw against Carlisle United.

It is the first time in the club’s 134-year history that they have secured an automatic promotion.

Despite fans not being permitted inside the Jonny-Rocks Stadium Road, a number gathered outside the ground as manager Michael Duff and the players celebrated.

Players celebrate on the pitch following Cheltenham's promotion.

Speaking to ITV News West Country, the manager said: “It’s a bit strange with no supporters here, you’ve got to sort of make the atmosphere.

“But I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved. It’s two, two-and-a-half years coming together this.

There’s been a few bumps along the road but to do it with no fans and so many games in such a condensed time, I’m really proud - they’re a brilliant group. Michael Duff, manager

Their promotion means Cheltenham Town will be playing in League One for the first time since 2009-09.

Elsewhere in League Two, Exeter City maintained their play-off hopes beating - and relegating - Grimsby Town 3-2, while Forest Green lost 2-0 at home to Barrow.

