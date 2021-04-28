Jubilant scenes as Cheltenham Town secure League One promotion

  • Watch Cheltenham Town players and manager celebrate League One promotion

Cheltenham Town have been promoted to League One.

The Robins sealed an automatic promotion to England’s third tier following a 1-1 draw against Carlisle United.

It is the first time in the club’s 134-year history that they have secured an automatic promotion.

Despite fans not being permitted inside the Jonny-Rocks Stadium Road, a number gathered outside the ground as manager Michael Duff and the players celebrated.

Players celebrate on the pitch following Cheltenham's promotion.

Speaking to ITV News West Country, the manager said: “It’s a bit strange with no supporters here, you’ve got to sort of make the atmosphere.

“But I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved. It’s two, two-and-a-half years coming together this.

There’s been a few bumps along the road but to do it with no fans and so many games in such a condensed time, I’m really proud - they’re a brilliant group.

Michael Duff, manager

Their promotion means Cheltenham Town will be playing in League One for the first time since 2009-09.

Elsewhere in League Two, Exeter City maintained their play-off hopes beating - and relegating - Grimsby Town 3-2, while Forest Green lost 2-0 at home to Barrow.

