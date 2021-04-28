play-icon Created with Sketch.

Police have described the stabbing of a young boy in Bristol as "premeditated" and "frenzied" as they released CCTV footage.

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed inside Patco Food and Wine, in Wells Road, at around 5.40pm on Sunday, 18 April.

He had to be treated at hospital for multiple non-life-threatening stabbed wounds.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested following the incident but he has since been released with no further action taken against him.

Detectives have now released CCTV footage showing two suspects entering and leaving the shop, just moments apart.

A still from the CCTV showing two suspects entering Patco Food and Wine, seconds before the attack. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police.

The pair are described as two males wearing masks and hooded tops. They both made off from the scene in the direction of St John’s Lane.

Detective Sergeant Nicholas Lawson said: “It would appear this incident was premeditated as the offenders were only inside the shop for around 20 seconds.

In that short space of time a boy has been the victim of a frenzied attack with a knife and it is only sheer luck he was not fatally wounded. Detective Sergeant Nicholas Lawson

“While we don’t expect anyone to identify anyone from the CCTV we hope it may help jog people’s memory.

“If you were in the area around the time of the incident and witnessed two males running we’d be keen to speak to you.

“We’d also be keen to hear from anyone who was driving along Wells Road or St John’s Lane around the time of the incident and who has Dash Cam.”

If you can assist officers, you should call 101 with reference code 5221082867.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.

