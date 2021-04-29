Boardmasters has announced its lineup for 2021 with Foals, Gorillaz and Jorja Smith set to top the bill.

Alongside the three main headliners, other acts on the bill include Loyle Carner, Jamie xx, Lianne La Havas and The Kooks.

Blossoms, slowthai, Andy C and Eats Everything are also among the 100 acts set to perform.

The surf and music festival in Newquay is scheduled to take place between 11 and 15 August.

The Government's roadmap out of lockdown means all social restrictions are set to be scrapped on 21 June.

According to the four-step plan, this would mean all large events like music festivals can go ahead.

