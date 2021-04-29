Dining 'igloos' have to be removed as restaurant refused permission

A Somerset restaurant will have to remove "dining igloos" from its grounds after being refused planning permission.

Martin and Susan Felstead run Greenway Farm on Skimmerton Lane in Wembdon near Bridgwater where they host weddings and run a restaurant and bed and breakfast.

The couple installed a number of plastic 'igloos' to allow people in small groups to dine outside with food from the restaurant.

But these will now have to be removed after Sedgemoor District Council refused to grant the couple retrospective planning application, citing local residents being negatively impacted by noise from the premises.

In a statement published before the council's development committee met virtually on Tuesday 27 April, the couple said the igloos had been "hugely popular".

The three dining igloos enable us to accommodate up to 18 people in total, adequately distanced, for lunch and dinner in an outside location. Martin and Susan Felstead

But councillors voted to refuse retrospective planning permission due to noise concerns from residents nearby.

