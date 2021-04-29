play-icon Created with Sketch.

Gloucestershire Constabulary has welcomed three new crime-fighting canines to its ranks and said goodbye to three retiring dogs.

Elmo, Frost and Maija have just joined the Gloucestershire policing team.

Elmo is a two-year-old German Shepherd and brother and sister Frost and Maija are 15-month German Shepherds.

Crime fighting police dog with Gloucestershire Constabulary Credit: ITV West Country

Anyone who would like to follow Elmo, Frost and Maija's journeys can do so by following Gloucestershire Constabulary's Dogs Section Twitter account.

Meanwhile, the dogs that retired are PD Holly - a black and white Staffie cross Springer, PD Ella- a German Shepherd and PD Holly- a brown Springer Spaniel.

An emotional time for dog and handler - but now this crime fighting canine can relax in retirement Credit: ITV West Country

Holly joined the force after being adopted by her handler Rich Hunt in 2009.

Rich recalls how trainers doubted Holly when she first joined up. He said: "We went on a drugs, cash and firearms proactive search course with the British Transport Police and I will never forget the instructor on day one looking at her and saying that she would never make a police dog.

"He based this all on looks as she was not the usual Springer or Cocker however she flew the course and was the best dog there."

A young new recruit ready to fight crime in Gloucestershire Credit: ITV West Country

On Holly's penultimate shift we assisted Tewkesbury Neighbourhood officers with searching a premises for cash, Holly found money hidden all over the premises in CD cases and, hidden safes amounting to over £50,000. That was a very proud moment as I knew that may be her last search. PC Deb Shields, Gloucestershire Constabulary

