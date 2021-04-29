Police have released images of protesters they would like to speak to after officers were "spat at, kicked and punched" during a Kill The Bill demo in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police have issued pictures of seven men they would like to identify following the protest on March 26.

It was the third ‘Kill The Bill’ event held in the city in the space of a week, and was attended by more than 1,000 people.

Police in riot gear pictured at one of the Kill The Bill protests in Bristol.

Detective Inspector Mark Newbury said officers were met with violence following a peaceful demonstration earlier in the day.

“The atmosphere became increasingly hostile and when ammonia was smelt in the crowd officers were instructed to use protective clothing,” he said.

“As they attempted to move people on, officers faced unacceptable violence from a small number of people.

One officer was punched in the head, another was spat in the face while several were kicked either on the legs or shields. Fireworks were also launched at them. Det Ins Mark Newbury

Ten people were arrested on the night, three of which are suspected of being involved in violent disorder at a prior protest.

Two of these have since been charged with public order offences, while three were given fixed penalty notices.

Police clashing with protesters in central Bristol.

“We fully respect the fundamental democratic right of being able to protest and we have a long and proud history spanning many years of facilitating peaceful demonstrations,” Det Ins Newbury added.

“But we have a duty to uphold the law, prevent crime and protect people, including our officers, and when incidents of disorder occur, we have an obligation to act and hold people accountable for their actions.

“If you recognise any of the people in the images we’re releasing today, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

If you can help, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221065526.

