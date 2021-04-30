Two people escaped from their car after it ended up lodged 'nose down' on a country lane in North Devon following a collision with a tractor.

Photos shared by Barnstaple Fire Station show the aftermath of the crash in Acland Road in Landkey - with the car lodged 'nose down' and the tractor on top of a hedge.

Fire crews have now issued a warning to drivers to be careful of agricultural vehicles on the roads.

A statement from Barnstaple Fire Station on Facebook reads: "Barnstaple's on-call section arrived at the incident first and found one elderly male passenger still inside the vehicle.

Firefighters have urged people to be aware of farm machinery using rural roads. Credit: Devon Live

"The car was very well stabilised between the bank and the tractor so the passenger managed to climb free of the vehicle with a little assistance from the emergency services.

"As you may have noticed this time of year is extremely active for our farmers and there are a large number of big agricultural vehicles on the road.

"As we all start to venture out again with restrictions easing please bear this in mind and drive safely."

