A treehouse built by children in Corsham has been sealed off by the police - on health and safety grounds.

The youngsters spent five days making the treehouse, but were then told they could not use it because of the danger of harming themselves.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed the tree, which is in a public area near a military base, is actually on their land.

Nine-year-old Nat, from Corsham, built the house along with five friends.

His mum Kerry said: "The kids absolutely loved it. Being outdoors is just the best thing for them right now.

"The treehouse is on a military patch which is open to the public and some local dog-walkers saw the treehouse and complained to the MoD about it.

"I thought I was dreaming when two police cars turned up at my door and told me they were going to cordon it off."

Military police visited Kerry at her home in Corsham on Monday.

Kerry said: "They told me there had been a complaint of health and safety grounds so it had to be closed."

Nat said he was "sad" to be told he was unable to play in the treehouse, which took five days to construct.

He said: "It is sad we can't play. It was quite fun, we were playing in it and then these ladies came up saying things and I was confused."

The family have not been told to dismantle the construction, which is still in the tree covered by police tape.

Kerry said: "It is a really good thing to have kids getting fresh air and having fun after such a year.

"I don't understand why those woman had a problem with it - just let the kids play."

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: "Following a report to the MoD Police from a member of the public, we restricted access to a structure built in a tree on defence land to ensure the safety of children in the area."

A children’s play area, provided by the MoD, is open for general use in the local area where the tree house was built.

