The organisers of Glastonbury Festival are opening a family-friendly campsite on Worthy Farm this summer.

People wanting to get a taste of that Glastonbury experience - minus the live music - will be able to book a stay on the iconic site during the summer holidays.

Worth Farm will become Worthy Pastures for the school holidays, with the Kidz' Field Pink Castle and Green Kids Cadmus Ship available for people to use.

The Pyramid field will also be open for people to use for picnics, bike rides and relax under the big tree, with the Stone Circle also accessible for campers.

The Stone Circle and Kidz' Field will both be open to campers.

People are being told the site is "not a party venue" - there will be no live music and soundsystems will not be allowed. There will also be an 11pm noise curfew.

In a statement, organiser said: "After what has been a challenging year for so many, we’re so pleased to be able to provide the opportunity for our crew to do what they do best, and we can’t wait to welcome our first guests back onto the farm.

"It will be a much-needed boost to morale all round."

How to book a tent

People can get back to basics in nature by hiring a range of pre-erected, unfurnished bell tents and scout tents for three, four and five-night stays.

Bookings for short breaks will open at 10am on Saturday 1 May, via Seetickets.com.

Head over to worthypastures.com for all the info.

