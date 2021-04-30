Lido in Cheltenham opens in time for the bank holiday weekend

Sandford Parks Lido has confirmed it will open its doors to visitors on May 1 for its summer season.

Although outdoor pools were permitted to reopen on March 29 the lido in Cheltenham has waited a further month, to finish some essential maintenance work, before welcoming people back.

In a statement, it said: "We are delighted to announce the Lido will open on May 1 through until October 8. We also hope that we will be able to run a cold water season later in the year.

From Monday swim sessions must be booked and all swimmers will be able to maintain distance in swim lanes. Spectators will also be expected socially distance themselves on the grass area.