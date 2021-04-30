The South West beaches crowned some of the best in the UK

Towns and villages across the West Country have been ranked among the very best seaside places in the UK.

Dartmouth took the title of second best town or village on the coast, beaten only by Bamburgh in Northumberland.

Other leading West Country places included Beer (12th) and Sidmouth (15th) in Devon and Mevagissey (18th) in Cornwall.

It comes following a new survey of more than 4,000 people by Which?, ranking nearly 100 seaside towns and villages across the UK.

Voters were asked to rank locations based on 10 factors, including the cost of hotels, beaches, piers or tourist attractions, food and drink as well as categories such as 'scenery' and 'peace and quiet'. Every location then had an overall score calculated.

The West Country seaside towns and villages in the rankings:

2nd - Dartmouth, Devon

12th - Beer, Devon

15th - Sidmouth, Devon

18th- Mevagissey, Cornwall

23rd - Falmouth, Cornwall

24th - Fowey, Cornwall

30th - St Mawes, Cornwall

31st - Exmouth, Devon

33rd - Plymouth, Devon

39th - Lyme Regis, Dorset

40th - Lynmouth, Devon

41st - Salcombe, Devon

43rd - St Ives, Cornwall

50th - Bude, Cornwall

53rd - Appledore, Devon

55th - Teignmouth, Devon

59th - Brixham, Devon

67th - Looe, Cornwall

68th - Minehead, Somerset

69th - Torquay, Devon

71st - Padstow, Cornwall

72nd - Penzance, Cornwall

75th - Dawlish, Devon

84th - Newquay, Cornwall

88th - Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset

95th - Ilfracombe, Devon

96th - Weston-super-Mare

Dartmouth was rated joint score with a total of 84 per cent, just one per cent behind Bamburgh and level with Tynemouth in Tyne and Weir.

The Devon town was given a full five stars for its seafront and for scenery, though doing less well on shopping and peace and quiet with just three stars.

Cornwall's highest ranked location, Mevagissey, was rated 78 per cent, with tourists also particularly enjoying the town's seafront and scenery, while food and drink received just three stars.

Tourists rated nearly 60 destinations at 70 per cent or higher, while 30 were given at least four stars for peace and quiet.

More traditionally popular seaside towns such as Newquay, Ilfracombe and Weston-super-Mare performed less well, ranking 84th, 95th and 96th respectively.

But those who visited Dartmouth recommended certain activities, such as taking a boat trip along the River Dart or the steam train to Paignton to get there.

