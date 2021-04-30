Traffic warning as protests planned in Bristol, Bath and Taunton

Avon and Somerset Police are warning people to be aware of potential disruption to travel this weekend.

People living, working or planning to visit Bristol, Bath and Taunton are being warned with various groups intending to demonstrate/and or March in the town and city centres from 11am on Saturday 1 May.

The force says it remains committed to facilitating people’s democratic right to protest and are keen to help ensure these events take place safely.

It comes as protests are now legal again following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

But organisers are still required to carry out a risk assessment and take all reasonable measures to limit the spread of the virus.

'Kill the Bill protest' in Bath in March this year. Credit: ITV News

The force said plans are in place to monitor and engage with protesters, including having specialist liaison officers on the ground to mitigate disruption.

Police say they are urging those planning the events to get in touch with officers to be offered advice.

As it stands, police say Trade unionists, who have arranged a march to mark International Workers’ Day, are the only group to have been in contact with officers so far.

