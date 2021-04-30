Video shows moment seal trapped in rope is freed off Cornish coast

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch the dramatic moment the trapped seal was freed.

A seal trapped in rope off the coast of Cornwall had a lucky escape after marine medics came to the rescue.

The adult male grey seal was spotted splashing on the surface of the water off Penlee Point near Mousehole on the morning of 29 April.

It had started to panic after becoming trapped in rope, and it unable to go below the surface.

Luckily, members of Marine Discovery Penzance spotted the stricken seal while out on a wildlife watching trip and alerted both the Marine Mammal Medics and the British Divers Marine Life Rescue.

Andy Cowie, who volunteers for Marine Mammal Medics, attended and worked alongside fellow medic Constance Morris to snag the rope and free the seal.

Dan Jarvis, a Welfare Development and Field Support Officer for British Divers Marine Life Rescue, said: "The seal was incredibly fortunate to have been found as it certainly could have ended very differently."

Passersby caught the dramatic moment on camera. Seals are not an uncommon sight in Cornwall, with some looked after at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary.

