Your April weather pictures for the West Country regionWest CountryWeatherWeather Gallery West Friday April 30, 2021, 12:58 PMA fluffy spring lamb in north Devon Credit: Graham HobbsHeavy showers across Exeter Credit: Mike GreenQuieter weather in April allowed a few balloon rides Credit: Shar Briggenshaw, WellsCloudy skies but huge views from Cheddar Gorge Credit: Emma SnookHow do I submit a photo?Email: You can send your photos by email to westcountryweather@itv.comTweet: @alexberesfordTV@ITVCharlieP @TheKateHaskellInstagram: Tag your photos with #westcountryweather and browse the feed...Godrevy Lighthouse in the sunshine Credit: John PilkingtonThe sun picks out Brentor Church on Dartmoor Credit: Chris BarnardThe pink supermoon above Corsley, Wiltshire Credit: Mike ReadThe pink supermoon above the skies in Stroud Credit: Dee SampsonThe setting pink supermoon above St. Michael's Mount Credit: Stu CornellBluebells accompany the coast path at Garra Rocks, Devon Credit: Mark GerrySpring colour and wildlife at Ashton Court Credit: Kim Atkins