A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital following an accident on a road in East Cornwall.

The A388 Launceston Road in Kelly Bray, near Callington, is currently closed in both directions with traffic blocked due to the accident between the Bodmin turn off (Callington) and The Swingle Tree.

The accident was first reported at around 11.30am but is continuing to cause considerable delays this afternoon.

One witness travelling in the area has described the whole road as blocked.

Police are present and supervising the scene.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries and the road is closed at the Kelly Bray end.

"A male motorcylist has been airlifted to Derriford. The road remains closed for forensic examination with units at the scene."

The accident is said to have taken place at a sharp bend.

