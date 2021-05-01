When you think of some of the world's most stunning swimming pools, infinity pools in Mauritius or plunge pools in Iceland might spring to mind.

But an outdoor pool in Plymouth has been named as one of the most attractive in the world.

Tinside Lido was named as one of the "most Instagrammable" pools in the world in a list by Hello! Magazine.

The magazine said visitors "won't believe it is in the UK".

The magazine feature also highlighted the view you have when relaxing at Tinside Lido, saying: "From small fishing boats to huge ferries, enjoy watching a vast array of boats glide into the harbour as you relax by the pool."

The article continued: "Visit the lido by night, and watch a film at one of the many open-air cinema events hosted at the pool."

The pool has been closed because of the pandemic, but is set to reopen on Saturday 1 May.

There will be more open air film screenings at the pool this summer, with Plymouth Arts Cinema set to screen movies at Tinside Lido from 20-22 August and 2-4 September.

