Car and boat found hidden in overgrown garden in Somerset

An environmental health team got a surprise as they cleared an overgrown garden of vegetation and rats - discovering a long-forgotten car and boat.

The unexpected find took place in a garden in Burnham-on-Sea which was covered in a mass of bramble and weeds.

An Environmental Protection Team from Sedgemoor District Council were called in after complaints from a nearby resident about the state of the unoccupied property.

What the garden looked like before: the garden in Burnham-On-Sea was overgrown with vegetation. Credit: Sedgemoor District Council

Council spokesperson Claire Faun said: "The bramble cover was attracting rats and vermin, as well the overgrown vegetation growing into nearby properties.

"After months of trying to the track down and contact the absent owner, the team applied to the courts for a warrant under the Public Health Act and alongside pest control staff, they examined the property.

"The garden was cleared by Sedgemoor’s Clean Surrounds Team and bait was put out for rats. Underneath the mass of brambles and weeds, the cleaning team found a car and a boat.

"The neighbours have now reported a significant improvement in rat activity and were grateful for the Council’s help."