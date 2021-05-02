Two people have been arrested after police officers were injured in the aftermath of Bristol's 12th Kill the Bill protest.

Avon and Somerset Police say the demonstration itself came to a peaceful conclusion but a minority of people who refused to disperse had to be confronted by officers.

Around 50 people gathered outside an unused building next to St Nicholas' Market on Bristol's High Street after the protest had come to an end.

Police say that "incidences" of anti-social behaviour led to the authorisation of a Section 35 dispersal order.

Police have confirmed the protest itself was peaceful.

It was then that items including bottles, cans, paint and eggs were thrown at officers by a "small number of people" in the crowd and from within a nearby building.

A total of 13 officers were assaulted with some receiving minor injuries and two arrests were made.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting four emergency workers and a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to comply with a Section 35 direction.

Chief Inspector Rob Cheeseman said: “It’s wholly unacceptable for officers to be subjected to any form of assault and it’s very disappointing to see a small minority using bottles, cans and other missiles to target both officers and police horses in this way.

“We’ll be investigating offences committed and reviewing CCTV and officers’ Body Worn Video to identify those responsible.”

