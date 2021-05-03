The annual Grand Iftar community event in Easton Bristol was held virtually last night (02 May) due to Covid restrictions

In 2019 thousands of people lined the streets of Easton to break fast. This was the last time the event was held in person.

Organisers say that although it was not the same, it was still be an important event for the community.

In 2019 the Grand Iftar in Eastern saw a part of St Mark's Road closed to allow the crowds.

Co-founder Tehseen Majothi said: "The Grand Iftar is such a huge event, and it is close to so many people's hearts, and they've been missing it.

"A lot of people have been asking that we do something. So we came together and decided let's do the virtual Grand Iftar which is not the actual thing but just a sort of flavour to keep that spirit going."

This year's virtual Iftar featured video messages from imams, religious leaders and scholars and around Bristol, discussing the tradition of fasting. It also showed video messages from the community.

Bristol Sweet Mart head chef, Tehseen Majothi, will also be making 170 meals that will be donated to a domestic violence charity.

In 2019, she made 2,000 meals for the Grand Iftar.

