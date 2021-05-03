Owners 'distraught' after dog stolen in Plymouth

Two Plymouth dog owners are 'distraught' after their three-year-old dog was stolen outside a pharmacy in the city on April 30th. Harry's owners Declan Leyland-Lacey and his ex-partner Jenny last saw their spaniel when Jenny walked him to Boots on North Road West.She tied him up outside, but when she returned moments later, she found he had disappeared.

People are told to pay particular attention to Harry's markings, he has an almost completely black head and a white tail. Credit: BPM Media

Declan said: "She thinks someone must've unclipped it, so she ran around trying to find him. She couldn't find him, her sister did a Facebook post which has been quite widely shared which we're grateful for."Some more information has come to light that he was seen by two separate people at about 12:10pm, just ten minutes after the incident, around Pennycomequick roundabout."One person reported seeing a dog in the road and they were driving towards town and another person said they'd seen a man with two females holding the dog by its collar matching Harry's description walking down the road."Declan says that Jenny, who has borderline personality disorder, is 'distraught'."She's in pieces without him. The dog is her absolute world. She has a tattoo on her leg of him and he's just her world. He means everything to me but to her it's another level."