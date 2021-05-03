play-icon Created with Sketch.

Six houses in a hamlet in Mid Cornwall were evacuated this afternoon following a barn fire in the area after explosive chemicals were found.

Nine fire engines from across the county were called to the incident in Gummow's Shop near the village of Summercourt shortly before mid-day on Tuesday (May 3) to keep the fire under control.



Local roads were also closed to allow firefighters to get closer to the blaze.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue said it was a "multi-agency incident", with Public Health England and the Environment Agency among those assisting them.

