Police are appealing for witnesses after an incident on Cheltenham High Street shortly before 11pm last night (Sunday 2 May).

A serious disorder took place in the lower High Street area of Cheltenham and emergency services were called to the scene. One person suffered serious injures.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward with information.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 466 of 2 May. You can also provide information anonymously by calling independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

