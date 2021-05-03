Search underway for missing Bristol student

Police say they are extremely concerned for the welfare of a University of Bristol student who has been reported missing.

Numerous posts from other students appealing for his whereabouts have named him as Olisa Odukwe.

Olisa, 20, was last seen at his address in the Redland area of Bristol in the early hours of Saturday 1 May.He was wearing a grey hoodie with a picture of a black goat on the front, and either black shorts or black joggers.It is thought he may have a black racer style bike with him, with a black saddle and blue tape on the handlebars.Avon and Somerset Police is urging anyone who has any information on Olisa's whereabouts to call 999 or 101 quoting reference 5221094539.